Russian President notes positive balance of operation in Ukraine | News

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, described this Sunday as positive the dynamics of the special military operation in Ukraine while he assured that the plan drawn up by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff is being fulfilled.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia appoints new commander of special operation in Ukraine

The Russian president declared to national media that “the dynamics are positive. Everything is developing according to the plan of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. I hope that our fighters will please us with their results in combat operations more than once.”

Similarly, the head of state stressed that “the economic situation is stable, on the other hand, it is much better than the forecasts, not only those of our opponents but our own.”

In this sense, the head of the Kremlin pointed out that the national unemployment rate has been maintained at its historical minimum, meanwhile, he pointed out that the inflation trend is satisfactory when a decrease from 11.9 to 5 percent is expected for this year .

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed this Friday the takeover of the city of Soledar while emphasizing that this is key “for the successful continuation of offensive operations in the direction of Donetsk.”

In line, the official spokesman for the military body, Igor Konashenkov, stressed that this victory of the Russian troops will allow the supply routes of the Ukrainian forces to be interrupted in the city of Artiomovsk.

Previously, the Armed Forces appointed on Wednesday the chief of the General Staff, Valeri Gerasimov, as the new commander of the Joint Group of Troops in Ukraine in correspondence with “the elevation of the level of management of the military operation.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



