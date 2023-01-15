World

Slutsky commented on Stoltenberg’s words about relations between Russia and the West

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 38 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The settlement and cessation of bloodshed is not the goal that the West is striving for, Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, said, commenting on the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that one should not expect normalization of relations between the Russian Federation and the West after the end of the conflict in Ukraine.
“NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, one should not count on the normalization of relations between Russia and the West. “It will not be like before” … Well, it was said very frankly: the settlement and cessation of bloodshed is not the goal to which the collective West is striving. So, they say, the tasks of weakening Russia will not be solved, that’s the point,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.
January 12, 08:00Special military operation in Ukraine

The West won’t be long before the “last Ukrainian”

According to the parliamentarian, there will be no compromise with former Western partners to the detriment of Russia’s interests.
“We will achieve all the goals of the NWO, defend sovereignty and go our own way. The illusory support and imaginary favor of the West is the same mousetrap with “free cheese” or “cookies” – whatever you like. All that is happening now is breaking the failed hegemon, – MP added.
January 11, 12:57 Special military operation in Ukraine

Stoltenberg urged to increase assistance to Kyiv amid the loss of Soledar

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 38 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Russian President notes positive balance of operation in Ukraine | News

14 mins ago

Sweden and Finland did not extradite about 130 terrorists to Turkey, Erdogan said

22 mins ago

Moldova explains position on anti-Russian EU sanctions

1 hour ago

The Security Council of Belarus announced the planned exercises of territorial defense

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.