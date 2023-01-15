World
Slutsky commented on Stoltenberg’s words about relations between Russia and the West
MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The settlement and cessation of bloodshed is not the goal that the West is striving for, Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, said, commenting on the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that one should not expect normalization of relations between the Russian Federation and the West after the end of the conflict in Ukraine.
“NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, one should not count on the normalization of relations between Russia and the West. “It will not be like before” … Well, it was said very frankly: the settlement and cessation of bloodshed is not the goal to which the collective West is striving. So, they say, the tasks of weakening Russia will not be solved, that’s the point,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.
According to the parliamentarian, there will be no compromise with former Western partners to the detriment of Russia’s interests.
“We will achieve all the goals of the NWO, defend sovereignty and go our own way. The illusory support and imaginary favor of the West is the same mousetrap with “free cheese” or “cookies” – whatever you like. All that is happening now is breaking the failed hegemon, – MP added.
