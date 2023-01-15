Moldova explains position on anti-Russian EU sanctions

CHISINAU, January 15 – RIA Novosti. Moldova did not join the sanctions against Russia and the Republic of Belarus for reasons of energy security, official representative of the country’s foreign ministry, Daniel Voda, told reporters in Chisinau on Sunday.

Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis due to rising energy prices. Last year, gas tariffs increased almost seven times, and for electricity – almost four times. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Andrej Spinu said that in January the purchase price for gas could reach $1,230 per thousand cubic meters, since “in 2022 there were record gas prices.” In December last year, Chisinau returned to purchasing electricity from the Moldavskaya GRES, owned by the Russian company Inter RAO (located on the territory of the unrecognized Transnistria), with which it suspended commercial relations on November 1. “Moldovagaz” supplies Pridnestrovie with the necessary volume of blue fuel, and Moldova itself uses gas from accumulated reserves (more than 200 million cubic meters).

“Moldova did not join the sanctions against Russia and the Republic of Belarus due to the risks of cutting off Russian gas supplies and the possible consequences in connection with this, which could negatively affect the country’s economy as a whole,” Voda said in a commentary to Radio Free Europe, funded by by the US government.

At the same time, the representative of the Foreign Ministry noted that official Chisinau is sympathetic to the decision of the European Union to impose sanctions against Russia, which is conducting a military special operation in Ukraine.

According to Voda, “Moldova complies by 60-80% with the declarations and restrictive measures of the common foreign and security policy of the European Union.”

Earlier, a number of Moldovan media, referring to the text of the report of the European Commission, noted that Moldova, as a candidate country for joining the European Union, is lagging behind the process of harmonizing its legislation with EU legislation, and official Chisinau is not making every effort to join the EU restrictive measures.

Last fall, Western countries imposed tough anti-Russian sanctions in connection with a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine. Moldova has not officially joined the full package of sanctions, but President Maia Sandu has previously stressed that Chisinau supports Western sanctions in the financial and banking sector. Igor Grosu, leader of the ruling Action and Solidarity party, Speaker of the Parliament, is in favor of fully joining the anti-Russian sanctions.

The heads of state and government of the European Union at the summit in Brussels on June 23 last year approved the granting of Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union. In October, Moldova hosted the first meeting of the Commission on European Integration, discussing the need for reforms in various areas. The Commission advocated the creation of 35 working groups to remake local legislation to European standards.

According to President Maia Sandu, Moldova has so far fulfilled less than half of the 35 points of the Action Plan for 2022.