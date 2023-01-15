The Security Council of Belarus announced the planned exercises of territorial defense

MINSK, January 15 – RIA Novosti. Territorial defense exercises are planned for the first quarter of 2023, Pavel Muraveiko, First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic, said.

“Such exercises have been and will be carried out. By the way, the next ones will already be in the first quarter of this year. We will again call on the adult generation to take part in territorial defense issues,” Muraveiko said in an interview with STV on Sunday.

According to him, the territorial defense units in Belarus “are not just combat-ready, they are universally ready to defend their piece of land, their home, their homeland.”

“Therefore, the exercises are held to improve skills, remember how to handle weapons, work out new techniques and options, as is done in modern wars, given that the methods of warfare have changed … These units are ready, not only physically, but also mentally, both spiritually and motivated that they will not give their homeland to anyone,” Muraveiko stated.