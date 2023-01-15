World
In Texas, several people were fired at near a nightclub
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, January 15 – RIA Novosti. One person died and several were injured after a shooting outside a nightclub in Houston, Texas (USA), according to ABC News.
“One person was killed and four injured after gunmen opened fire from a car at a nightclub in Houston,” the channel said, citing police.
The incident took place on Sunday night, while no one was detained, the TV channel clarifies. According to police, the attackers fired up to 50 shots at visitors standing in the parking lot of the nightclub, the report said.
January 6, 09:52
In the US, about ten people were injured in a shooting near a restaurant
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report