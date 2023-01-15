BERLIN, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the SPD (part of the government coalition) Lars Klingbeil spoke in favor of a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, the German magazine Spiegel reported.

It is specified that the politician made such a statement at the New Year’s reception of the SPD in Mainz.

“Sometimes my head spins when I see that the discussions are only around weapons,” Klingbeil said.

“I’m shocked that these days the concept of diplomacy has become almost contemptible,” the politician added.

At the same time, he fully supports the fact that Germany is helping Ukraine militarily. According to him, the Ukrainian side should be strengthened “so that it can enter into negotiations with the Russian side in a stronger position.”

As the publication explains, the party leader advocates “military force on the one hand and reliance on diplomacy on the other.”

Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. Vladimir Zelensky earlier at the G20 said that “there will be no Minsk-3.” The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted this in a commentary to RIA Novosti that such words “absolutely confirm” Kyiv’s position about unwillingness to negotiate.