The Embassy is in contact with the authorities of Nepal because of the death of Russians in the plane

MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy is in contact with the Nepalese authorities in light of the deaths of Russians on board the plane, Russian Ambassador to Nepal Alexei Novikov said.
“There were 72 people on board, four of them Russians. According to the Nepalese side, all of them died. The embassy is in close contact with local competent authorities,” the ambassador said on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed on Sunday between the old and new Pokhara airport. According to an airline spokesman, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board.
All 72 people on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal died, Pemba Sherpa, a spokesman for the airline, told RIA Novosti.
A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport.

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport.

Among the passengers of the crashed plane were 15 foreigners, including citizens of Russia, India, Korea, Ireland, Argentina, France and Australia.

Among the passengers of the crashed plane were 15 foreigners, including citizens of Russia, India, Korea, Ireland, Argentina, France and Australia.

The embassy in Kathmandu is investigating the fate of the four Russians who were on board the liner.

The embassy in Kathmandu is investigating the fate of the four Russians who were on board the liner.

An eyewitness reported that during the landing approach, the plane lost speed and fell on the left wing, then an explosion thundered.

An eyewitness reported that during the landing approach, the plane lost speed and fell on the left wing, then an explosion thundered.

Local residents suggest that the pilot sent the liner into the gorge of the Seti River, trying to take it away from the city.

Local residents suggest that the pilot sent the liner into the gorge of the Seti River, trying to take it away from the city.

The Nepalese authorities declared a day of mourning on Monday, January 16, to express condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash.

The Nepalese authorities declared a day of mourning on Monday, January 16, to express condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari over the death of people in a plane crash.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari over the death of people in a plane crash.

