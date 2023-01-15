The Embassy is in contact with the authorities of Nepal because of the death of Russians in the plane

MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy is in contact with the Nepalese authorities in light of the deaths of Russians on board the plane, Russian Ambassador to Nepal Alexei Novikov said. The Russian Embassy is in contact with the Nepalese authorities in light of the deaths of Russians on board the plane, Russian Ambassador to Nepal Alexei Novikov said.

“There were 72 people on board, four of them Russians. According to the Nepalese side, all of them died. The embassy is in close contact with local competent authorities,” the ambassador said on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed on Sunday between the old and new Pokhara airport. According to an airline spokesman, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board.

All 72 people on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal died, Pemba Sherpa, a spokesman for the airline, told RIA Novosti.