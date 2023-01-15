The Ministry of Defense of Moldova announced the destruction of the found part of the rocket

CHISINAU, January 15 – RIA Novosti. Sappers of a separate battalion “Codru” of the National Army of Moldova destroyed on the spot the warhead of a rocket found the day before in the north of the republic, the country’s Ministry of Defense told reporters.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies of Moldova reported that the border service found fragments of a rocket in the Briceni region, bordering Ukraine. Moldovan media note that the incident happened near the city of Edinet, where at the time of the incident the country’s President Maia Sandu was on a working visit.

“A team of sappers from a separate Codru battalion of the National Army, together with representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, carried out a controlled explosion. The operation took place in conditions of maximum security,” the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Moldova said.

The department also reported that specialists from both ministries continue to study the area.

This is the third time that fragments of rockets fall on the territory of the republic.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Moldova stated that it did not record violations of the republic’s airspace, despite the discovery of rocket debris in the north of the country.