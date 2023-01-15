World
“What is it all for?” Kyiv historian revealed the meaning of the existence of Ukraine
MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The main value of Ukraine as a state and the meaning of its existence lies in the idea that Ukrainians are “a fusion of 37 civilizations from the Cimmerians to the Soviet Union,” Kyiv historian and TV presenter Daniil Yanevsky said on his own Youtube channel.
“Why does the Ukrainian state exist? Not for mortal danger. What are the values? For what a hundred thousand Ukrainian soldiers died and more will die? For what? Because we have thirty-seven civilizations. Ukraine is a civilizational synthesis. For this,” he claims.
In his opinion, no country in Europe “can boast of such a history.”
In May last year, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya spoke at the organization’s Security Council about the educational programs of modern Ukraine, referring to Ukrainian textbooks on geography and history. There, for example, it is said that the ancestors of the French, Spaniards, Portuguese, Turks and even Jews came from Ukraine, the formation of the Ukrainian people dates back 140 thousand years, and the Ukrainian state itself, as the cradle of world civilization, according to Kyiv scientists, there are more than 7.5 thousand years old.
One of the authors of this curriculum, historian Valeriy Bebik, was appointed temporary chairman of the public council under the Ministry of Information Policy of Ukraine in 2015.
