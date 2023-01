In May last year, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya spoke at the organization’s Security Council about the educational programs of modern Ukraine, referring to Ukrainian textbooks on geography and history. There, for example, it is said that the ancestors of the French, Spaniards, Portuguese, Turks and even Jews came from Ukraine, the formation of the Ukrainian people dates back 140 thousand years, and the Ukrainian state itself, as the cradle of world civilization, according to Kyiv scientists, there are more than 7.5 thousand years old.