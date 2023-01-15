Passage of tornadoes through the southeastern US leaves nine dead | News

The passage of several tornadoes through various states of the southeastern United States (USA) last Thursday and Friday left nine people dead, while a catastrophic situation was declared in California after strong winter storms.

A tornado leaves at least six dead in Alabama, USA.

US authorities reported this Saturday that the most affected states were Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

They also stressed that work continues to find an unknown number of people trapped under the rubble.

Similarly, weather reports forecast more tornadoes and a state of alert has been declared to protect some 35 million citizens.

Meanwhile, the Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, reported this Sunday that it approved a declaration of catastrophe for the state of California, which has felt the disastrous effects of a strong storm.

Through this provision, the authorities can have federal aid to help recover areas affected by severe winter storms, which have caused flooding, landslides and mudslides since the end of last December.

According to various counts, due to the consequences of the winter storm, at least 19 people have died in the state of California.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



