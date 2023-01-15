Zeman commented on the results of the first round of the presidential elections in the Czech Republic

PRAGUE, January 15 – RIA Novosti. In most civilized countries, the presidency is not held by the military, the head of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman said on Sunday, commenting on the first round of the presidential elections in the republic, as a result of which ex-chairman of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel and ex-prime minister Andrej Babish advanced to the second round.

On Friday-Saturday, the first round of presidential elections took place in the Czech Republic, the turnout in it, according to preliminary data, was about 68.24%. The former head of the NATO Military Committee, Army General in reserve Petr Pavel, received 35.4% of the vote and took first place, the former prime minister and dollar billionaire Andrei Babish took second place with 34.99%. Both advanced to the second round of elections, which will be held on January 27-28 this year.

Yesterday, 23:12 Pavel in the second round of the presidential elections in the Czech Republic expects “fouls and lies” from Babiš

“Babis undoubtedly has more political experience than Pavel, this is undoubtedly his advantage. Another fact that I consider important is that in most civilized states the head of state is not a military man. It is necessary to think why this is so. Well, and the third fact – it seems to me ridiculous, naive, even childish when it is constantly repeated (by Pavel) that he is not a government candidate,” Zeman said, speaking on Blesk television, adding that in the second round he will vote for Babish.

Babiš, during the election campaign before the first round, constantly called his opponent a “government candidate”, although Pavel distanced himself from the parties of the ruling coalition, emphasizing that he is an independent candidate who does not rely on the support of any parties or organizations.

According to Zeman, the results of the first round of elections did not surprise him. Addressing the ex-premier, he said that “although I like Babish, this does not mean that I will praise his every shortcoming.” In particular, Zeman noted that Babish speaks too quickly, and also, as his meeting with schoolchildren showed, he does not know Yaroslav Hasek’s book about Schweik.

General Pavel responded to Zeman’s criticism on Twitter.

“According to Milos Zeman, Andriy Babiš has more political experience. That’s true, but experience with the politics that impresses Zeman, that is, the politics of division, chaos, distortion of facts and lies,” Pavel wrote.