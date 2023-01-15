All aboard plane crashed in Nepal killed

NEW DELHI, January 15 – RIA Novosti. All 72 people who were on board the plane that crashed in Nepal died, Pemba Sherpa, spokesman for Yeti Airlines, told RIA Novosti.

“Both passengers and crew members,” he added.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has confirmed the death of 68 people, the search for the bodies of four more passengers continues.

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger plane flying from Kathmandu crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport. There are four crew members and 68 passengers on board, including four Russians: Elena Banduro, Victoria Altunina, Yuri and Viktor Lygin.

According to preliminary data, a technical malfunction could become the cause of the plane crash. A special commission will investigate the crash and must submit a report within 45 days.