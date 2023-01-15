World

Iraqi PM fails to set deadline for US troops to withdraw from country

MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani has not set a timetable for the withdrawal of US troops from the country, according to the Wall Street Journal, which interviewed him.
“We think that we need foreign forces. It will take some time to eliminate ISIS*,” al-Sudani said. At the same time, he noted that “combat units” are not needed inside Iraq. It is noted that Washington is assisting Baghdad with intelligence and military training.
December 8, 2022, 07:26

Russia’s Ambassador Claims US and NATO Interference in Iraqi Affairs

According to the prime minister, next month he plans to send a delegation to the American capital for talks.
Al-Sudani also noted that Iraq would like to establish with the United States the same relations that the United States has with Saudi Arabia and other countries of the Persian Gulf.
On January 5, 2020, the Iraqi Parliament voted by a majority in favor of the withdrawal of foreign troops, and also spoke in favor of reviewing the format of cooperation with the US-led anti-terrorist coalition. These measures were a response to the US operation near the Baghdad airport, as a result of which, on the night of January 3 of the same year, an Iranian general, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps special unit Qasem Soleimani and deputy head of the Iraqi Shiite militia Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed. After these events, the US-led coalition handed over to the Iraqi military a number of facilities where the US military had previously been stationed, including a number of air bases and the headquarters of the coalition’s military advisers.
In 2021, the head of the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the US Armed Forces, General Kenneth Mackenzie, said that Washington would maintain the number of its troops – 2.5 thousand – in Iraq for the foreseeable future.
* Terrorist organization banned in Russia
November 23, 2022, 03:50

US State Department condemns Iranian shelling of Iraqi territories

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






