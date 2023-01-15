Iraqi PM fails to set deadline for US troops to withdraw from country

“We think that we need foreign forces. It will take some time to eliminate ISIS*,” al-Sudani said. At the same time, he noted that “combat units” are not needed inside Iraq. It is noted that Washington is assisting Baghdad with intelligence and military training.

On January 5, 2020, the Iraqi Parliament voted by a majority in favor of the withdrawal of foreign troops, and also spoke in favor of reviewing the format of cooperation with the US-led anti-terrorist coalition. These measures were a response to the US operation near the Baghdad airport, as a result of which, on the night of January 3 of the same year, an Iranian general, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps special unit Qasem Soleimani and deputy head of the Iraqi Shiite militia Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed. After these events, the US-led coalition handed over to the Iraqi military a number of facilities where the US military had previously been stationed, including a number of air bases and the headquarters of the coalition’s military advisers.