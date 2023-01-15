“Dream Machine!” The Japanese were struck by the Soviet car of the future

MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese portal Yahoo News The Japanese portal Yahoo News Japan highly appreciated the experimental Soviet car GAZ-16A.

“It was a multi-purpose land vehicle that combined the advantages of a high-speed car on paved roads and the maneuverability of a hovercraft, including on water. In the case of mass production, it was supposed to be a dream car, like in science fiction films “, the article says.

The author of the material noted that the transport consists of elements of the chassis of a GAZ-21 Volga car in combination with a 5.5-liter V8 engine from the GAZ-13 Chaika and is capable of speeds up to 170 kilometers per hour.

The Japanese also highlighted the amazing transformation from car to hovercraft. To do this, the chassis retracts into the body, and fans and propellers help the device move over rough terrain, water or even swamps. The car had a huge body – more than 7.5 meters in length and 3.6 meters in width.

In 1960, the design and experimental department of the Gorky Automobile Plant began developing the first prototype GAZ-16. The upgraded version under the letter A went into production two years later. The plant produced only a couple of prototypes, after which the program was curtailed, Yahoo News Japan recalled.

