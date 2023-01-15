World

“Dream Machine!” The Japanese were struck by the Soviet car of the future

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 41 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese portal Yahoo News Japan highly appreciated the experimental Soviet car GAZ-16A.
“It was a multi-purpose land vehicle that combined the advantages of a high-speed car on paved roads and the maneuverability of a hovercraft, including on water. In the case of mass production, it was supposed to be a dream car, like in science fiction films “, the article says.
January 17, 2022, 18:36

The Japanese were delighted with the Soviet aircraft

The author of the material noted that the transport consists of elements of the chassis of a GAZ-21 Volga car in combination with a 5.5-liter V8 engine from the GAZ-13 Chaika and is capable of speeds up to 170 kilometers per hour.
The Japanese also highlighted the amazing transformation from car to hovercraft. To do this, the chassis retracts into the body, and fans and propellers help the device move over rough terrain, water or even swamps. The car had a huge body – more than 7.5 meters in length and 3.6 meters in width.
In 1960, the design and experimental department of the Gorky Automobile Plant began developing the first prototype GAZ-16. The upgraded version under the letter A went into production two years later. The plant produced only a couple of prototypes, after which the program was curtailed, Yahoo News Japan recalled.
Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>
January 25, 2021, 05:07

The Soviet car was estimated at 37 million rubles

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 41 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

All aboard plane crashed in Nepal killed

31 seconds ago

Iraqi PM fails to set deadline for US troops to withdraw from country

24 mins ago

The death toll rises to 68 after a plane crash in Nepal | News

49 mins ago

Found in the north of Moldova part of the rocket will be destroyed on the spot

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.