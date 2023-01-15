The death toll rises to 68 after a plane crash in Nepal | News

At least 68 people died this Sunday in Nepal, when a Yeti Airlines flight crashed near the Pokhara International Airport, when it was making the final approach for landing in the most serious incident in the area in the last ten years.

The Rescue Coordination Center at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has indicated that 68 bodies have been recovered from the crash site so far, while operations continue to find the other four passengers.

Nepalese airport authorities said that there were 53 Nepali citizens, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, one Irishman, one Argentinean and one Frenchman on the wrecked plane, which had left the city of Kathmandu.

The device, an ATR-72, belonging to Yeti Airlines, crashed at 10:30 local time (04:30 GMT) in the Pokhara district, some 200 kilometers west of the Nepalese capital.

काठमाडौंबाट लिएर पोखराका लागि उडेको यती एयरलाइन्सको एएनसी ७२ जहाजको दुखद र त्रासदीपूर्ण गहिरो दुख व्यक्त गर्दछु।। प्रभावकारी उद्दारमा सुरक्षाकर्मी, नेपाल सरकार सम्पूर्ण र आम जनसमुदायमा हार्दिक अपील गर्दछु।

— ☭ Comrade Prachanda (@cmprachanda)

January 15, 2023

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal wrote on his official Twitter account: “I am deeply saddened by the sad and tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers.”

“I sincerely call on security personnel, all Nepal government agencies and the general public to initiate an effective rescue,” the official said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



