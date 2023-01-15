World

Found in the north of Moldova part of the rocket will be destroyed on the spot

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






CHISINAU, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The warhead of the rocket found in the north of Moldova will be destroyed on the spot, they told journalists on Sunday at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic.
Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova reported that in the region of Briceni, where rocket fragments were found on Saturday, its warhead was allegedly found, equipped with about 80 kilograms of explosive.
“The found object will be destroyed on the spot. At present, representatives of the specialized services of the ministries of defense and internal affairs are making every effort to ensure the safety of the local population,” the Defense Ministry noted.
Earlier, law enforcement agencies of Moldova reported that the border service found fragments of a rocket in the Briceni region, bordering Ukraine. Her affiliation is unknown. The Ministry of Defense stated that there were no violations of the republic’s airspace.
This is the third time that fragments of rockets fall on the territory of the republic.
December 29, 2022, 19:20

The Ministry of Defense of Moldova denied the data on the launch of a Russian missile towards the country

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

All aboard plane crashed in Nepal killed

23 seconds ago

Iraqi PM fails to set deadline for US troops to withdraw from country

23 mins ago

“Dream Machine!” The Japanese were struck by the Soviet car of the future

40 mins ago

The death toll rises to 68 after a plane crash in Nepal | News

48 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.