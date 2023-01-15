Found in the north of Moldova part of the rocket will be destroyed on the spot

CHISINAU, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The warhead of the rocket found in the north of Moldova will be destroyed on the spot, they told journalists on Sunday at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova reported that in the region of Briceni, where rocket fragments were found on Saturday, its warhead was allegedly found, equipped with about 80 kilograms of explosive.

“The found object will be destroyed on the spot. At present, representatives of the specialized services of the ministries of defense and internal affairs are making every effort to ensure the safety of the local population,” the Defense Ministry noted.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies of Moldova reported that the border service found fragments of a rocket in the Briceni region, bordering Ukraine. Her affiliation is unknown. The Ministry of Defense stated that there were no violations of the republic’s airspace.

This is the third time that fragments of rockets fall on the territory of the republic.