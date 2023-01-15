World
Senator Kovitidi says US is preparing for war with China
MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The United States is preparing for a war with China to exercise control over Eurasia, Washington will try not to delay the implementation of the plan to organize a provocative trap for Beijing, Russian Senator Olga Kovitidi believes.
“In order to exercise control over Eurasia, the United States is preparing for a war with China. We see that coups d’etat and coercion to war have become a vicious political style of the United States. It will be very difficult today to explain to the Americans that their government has turned America into the main aggressor and terrorist of the planet, today it will be very difficult, but necessary. The current government in America has been instilling in Americans distorted and extremely bad political habits for decades,” she wrote in her Telegram channel.
According to the Senator of the Federation Council, in the 21st century the United States again started a dangerous geopolitical game, “the purpose of which was to neutralize the two nuclear world powers – Russia and China.” “After the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, the United States dragged Russia into the armed conflict in Ukraine,” Kovitidi added.
She noted that the US is actively arming itself, which should worry China. “Indo-Pacific Command currently includes 375,000 military and civilians already deployed in the region, and the new US defense budget includes billions of dollars for new military infrastructure and strategic initiatives in the Pacific region,” the Russian legislator emphasized.
Kovitidi expects Japan to participate in this conflict on the side of the United States. “The fact that the Japanese government announced “doubling military spending over the next five years, from 2023 to 2027, to the amount of $ 80 billion (2% of GDP)” leaves no doubt about the future military activity of the Japanese. At the same time, in the army military China is described in documents as “an unprecedented and greatest strategic challenge,” she wrote.
As the senator suggests, the White House will not wage war with Beijing alone, and just like in Ukraine, the US will “draw its vassals into the conflict.”
“In addition to Japan, in order to gain an operational advantage, the United States has attracted the Philippines, whose government is ready to once again allow Washington to deploy weapons and ammunition at five more military bases, in addition to the five already available to the United States,” Kovitidi said.
The Federation Council Senator believes that everything that is happening is pushing China to rethink current events and closer military-political and economic cooperation with Russia. “Washington, with the participation of its vassals and hidden agents of influence, will try not to delay the implementation of the plan to organize a provocative trap for Beijing. Time will tell whether the United States will be able to beat the Celestial Empire, but Beijing does not have so much of it,” she concluded.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
