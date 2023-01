Nepal authorities await results of plane crash investigation

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed on Sunday between the old and new Pokhara airport. According to an airline spokesman, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board. The causes of the emergency are being investigated. According to the Russian Embassy in Nepal, there were four Russians on board the plane. According to the Indian TV channel News18, all passengers and crew members of the plane were killed.