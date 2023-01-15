Nepal authorities await results of plane crash investigation

NEW DELHI, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The commission to investigate the causes of the plane crash in Nepal will submit a report within 45 days, said Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel.

“The government has set up a commission to investigate the cause of the crash and is expected to report within 45 days,” he told reporters following an emergency meeting convened by Nepal’s prime minister following the plane crash.

11:18Tourism Plane crash in Nepal caught on video

Earlier, a member of the secretariat of the Prime Minister of Nepal, Ramesh Malla, said that the authorities formed a five-member commission to investigate the causes of the plane crash, it included representatives of the Nepalese army, aviation repair experts, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation.

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed on Sunday between the old and new Pokhara airport. According to an airline spokesman, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board. The causes of the emergency are being investigated. According to the Russian Embassy in Nepal, there were four Russians on board the plane. According to the Indian TV channel News18, all passengers and crew members of the plane were killed.

According to official data, the search and rescue operation at the crash site continues, the death of at least 29 people on board the aircraft has been confirmed.