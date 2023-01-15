Know 7 phrases of the fighter for civil rights Martin Luther King | News

Martin Luther King was an American Baptist pastor who played a crucial role in defending the rights of the black and Afro-descendant population, fighting against racial segregation and participating in protests against armed conflicts such as the Vietnam War.

Born on January 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia (southern state of the United States), he achieved national and international recognition after leading massive protests in a spirit of nonviolent struggle, activism for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. in 1964.

His constant fight in favor of these causes paved the way for the Civil Rights Act to be enacted in the United States in 1964.

Today we pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr, born #OnThisDay in 1929. In these unsettling times, his relentless fight for justice resonates more than ever.

Now is the time to do what is right. Stand up for our shared humanity & #FightRacism. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/g2EHLsIxPQ

— UNESCO ��️ #Education #Sciences #Culture ���� (@UNESCO)

January 15, 2023

Inspiring many inside and outside the United States toward achieving their rights and dreams, he left a legacy even after his assassination. Below we share seven phrases pronounced by Martin Luther King.

one.

I dream that one day, in the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slaveholders can sit together at the table of brotherhood.

2.

I have a dream, a single dream, keep dreaming. Dreaming of freedom, dreaming of justice, dreaming of equality and I wish I didn’t need to dream them anymore.

3.

What is worrisome is not the perversity of the wicked, but the indifference of the good.

Four.

Freedom is never willingly granted by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the one who is being oppressed.

5.

Our lives begin at the end of the day when we become silent about the things that matter.

6.

An individual has not begun to live until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.

7.

Love is the most enduring power in the world. This creative force, so well exemplified in the life of our Christ, is the most potent instrument available in humanity’s search for peace and security.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



