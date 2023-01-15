World

Named the possible cause of the plane crash in Nepal

NEW DELHI, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The cause of the plane crash in Nepal could be a technical malfunction, local publication MyRepublica reported, citing a representative of the Civil Aviation Authority.

“There were no problems with the weather, preliminary information was received that the plane crashed for technical reasons. Information was received that a flame was seen in the plane when it was still in the air,” said Gyanendra Bhool.

The Nepalese authorities have set up a commission to investigate the crash, it must submit a report within 45 days.
A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport. There were 68 passengers and four crew members on board. Among the passengers were four Russians – according to the list published by the Nepalese authorities, these are Elena Banduro, Victoria Altunina, Yuri and Viktor Lygin.
So far, 68 people have been officially confirmed dead. The search and rescue operation at the crash site continues.
Monday, January 16, was declared a day of mourning in Nepal.
