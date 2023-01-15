An eyewitness told the details of the plane crash in Nepal

MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The plane that crashed in Nepal before the crash lost speed and fell on the wing, there was no fire or smoke before the crash, an eyewitness of the state of The plane that crashed in Nepal before the crash lost speed and fell on the wing, there was no fire or smoke before the crash, an eyewitness of the state of emergency Alexander Kovalev told RIA Novosti.

“The plane was landing and going very low. At that time, we were assembling a wing at the Nepal aviation club with a second Russian pilot. We look, it goes very low in the area of ​​​​the old airfield. He turned directly to the airfield, got up on the glide path and somehow his starts to sag,” said an eyewitness.

According to him, the plane lost speed and fell on the left wing.

“After we see an explosion. Both engines worked, there was no fire there. Everything worked,” Alexander said.

He added that the plane fell into the river between the old and the new airport, all the wreckage lies there.

“We arrived, everything was already burning down there. There were a lot of people, we couldn’t get through,” said an eyewitness.

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed on Sunday between the old and new Pokhara airport. According to an airline spokesman, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board. The causes of the emergency are being investigated. According to the Russian Embassy in Nepal, there were four Russians on board the plane. According to the Indian TV channel News18, all passengers and crew members of the plane were killed.