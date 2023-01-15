World
British politician furious over Sunak’s decision on Ukraine
“The UK government should try to de-escalate the conflict, not prolong it by propping up the corrupt, Nazi-infested Zelensky regime,” he tweeted.
Earlier, Sunak’s office announced its intention to transfer 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
