The pilots of the crashed plane in Nepal took him away from the city

NEW DELHI, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The pilots of the plane that crashed in Nepal tried to take it away from the airport and the city, Online Khabar reports, citing eyewitnesses.

“A minute later, the plane could have crashed into the old airport in Pokhara, which is so close to the Ramghat market,” one of the sources said.

Locals suggest that the pilot sent the plane into the gorge of the Seti River in an attempt to save the city.

Russian Alexander Kovalev also witnessed the tragedy. According to him, the crash occurred when the plane was landing.

“At that time, we were assembling the wing at the Nepal Aviation Club with the second Russian pilot. We look, it’s going very low in the area of ​​​​the old airfield. He turned directly to the airfield, got up on the glide path and somehow starts to sag,” Alexander told RIA Novosti .

He added that the plane lost speed and fell on the left wing.

“After we see an explosion. Both engines worked, there was no fire there. Everything worked,” the eyewitness specified.

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger plane flying from Kathmandu crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport. On board were 68 passengers, including four Russians, and four crew members. According to local authorities, they all died.

So far, 36 people have been officially confirmed dead. The search and rescue operation continues.