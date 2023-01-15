World

In Ukraine, they announced a difficult situation in the energy sector

MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The situation in the energy sector in Ukraine is difficult, planned and emergency shutdowns will operate for more than one day, said Dmitry Sakharuk, director of the Ukrainian energy company DTEK.
On the eve of the Ukrainian energy holding announced the defeat of two thermal power plants, one of which was stopped. The Ministry of Energy of the country confirmed the defeat of infrastructure facilities in a number of regions, including Kharkiv, Lvov, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnitsa and Kyiv regions.
“The situation is quite complicated, serious damage … We need to prepare for difficult days, possibly weeks, in order to make it possible to partially restore what was damaged. The forecast is that there will be not only planned, but also emergency shutdowns, they will last more than one day” , – Sakharuk said on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.
