Explosion at chemical plant in northeast China

BEIJING, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The explosion took place at a chemical plant in The explosion took place at a chemical plant in China ‘s northeastern province of Liaoning, according to the Xinjingbao newspaper.

According to the newspaper, an explosion occurred on Sunday at a chemical plant in the city of Panjin, Liaoning province.

A local resident named Zhang, whose house is located near the plant, told the publication that at the time of the explosion he heard a loud roar, after which the windows in his house burst. The man also said that he saw a thick column of smoke in the area of ​​the plant.