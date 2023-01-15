World

Explosion at chemical plant in northeast China

BEIJING, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The explosion took place at a chemical plant in China‘s northeastern province of Liaoning, according to the Xinjingbao newspaper.
According to the newspaper, an explosion occurred on Sunday at a chemical plant in the city of Panjin, Liaoning province.
A local resident named Zhang, whose house is located near the plant, told the publication that at the time of the explosion he heard a loud roar, after which the windows in his house burst. The man also said that he saw a thick column of smoke in the area of ​​the plant.
According to the publication, local authorities sent rescuers and firefighters to the scene, no deaths or injuries were reported. Data on the causes of the explosion is not yet available.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

