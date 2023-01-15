Arestovich admitted that the house in the Dnieper exploded due to the actions of Ukrainian air defense

The missile that brought down the entrance of a high-rise building in the Dnieper was shot down by the Ukrainian air defense system, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of President Vladimir Zelensky, said on the air of the Feygin* Live YouTube channel.

“She was knocked down, she fell on the porch … She exploded when she fell,” he said.

Since October 10, the Russian army has been launching missile attacks on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine. As Vladimir Putin stated, the first strike was a response to a terrorist attack organized by the Kyiv regime on the Crimean bridge. Since then, air raid alerts have been announced in the Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

* Included by the Ministry of Justice of Russia in the list of media-foreign agents.