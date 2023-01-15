World

In the United States, they announced a “gift” to Putin from NATO

MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The internal confrontation in NATO was a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin, writes the American newspaper The Washington Post.

Mr Putin is the only winner in the dispute over allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO. The sooner Turkey and its partners come to an agreement, the better for the alliance.

The article notes that the settlement of the confrontation between Ankara and NATO for the entry of Sweden and Finland into the alliance will require consistent diplomacy and, possibly, real concessions, some of which may be made by Washington.

“President Biden and Congress can play a key role in this. They should, because whatever problems Turkey causes to NATO, it is a powerful and irreplaceable member of the alliance, and the consequences of expanding NATO membership – or failing to do so – will be titanic,” journalists write.

In addition, NATO needs Turkey to protect the West from Iran. Cooperation with Ankara will provide the alliance with the opportunity to close most of the Black Sea, the material concluded.

Earlier in Stockholm, a rally of supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party took place, at which the current President of Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan, was harshly criticized. A RIA Novosti source reported that the Swedish ambassador in Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, he was protested. The speaker of the Turkish parliament, Mustafa Sentop, in turn, canceled the previously planned visit of his Swedish colleague to the country. The Turkish president’s lawyer filed an application with the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office, and a criminal case has been initiated.

On May 18, 2022, Finland and Sweden, against the background of the events in Ukraine, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. To date, they have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – Hungary and Turkey.

