Plane crash in Nepal kills 16

MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. At least 16 people were killed Sunday in a plane crash in the western Nepal city of Pokhara, army spokesman Krishna Bhandari said.
“We are expecting to find more bodies. The plane has gone to pieces,” he told Reuters.
An ATR 72 turboprop passenger plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport on Sunday. The plane, owned by local airline Yeti Airlines, was bound for Pokhara from Kathmandu. According to an airline spokesman, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board.
The causes of the emergency are being investigated.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

