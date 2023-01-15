Death toll in Nepal plane crash rises to 32

NEW DELHI, January 15 – RIA Novosti. At least 32 people have died in a passenger plane crash in Nepal, according to The Himalayan Times.

An ATR 72 turboprop passenger plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport on Sunday. The plane, owned by local airline Yeti Airlines, flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu. According to an airline spokesman, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board. The causes of the emergency are being investigated.

“At least 32 bodies have been found at the Yeti plane crash site in Pokhara,” the report said.