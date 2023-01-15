Presidency of the Czech Republic will be defined in the second round | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Former general Petr Pavel and former populist prime minister Andrej Babis will compete for the presidency of the Czech Republic in the second round to be held on January 27 and 28, official sources reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Czech Republic holds presidential elections

The first electoral round that took place between Friday and Saturday produced a technical tie between Pavel, 61 years old, and Babies, 68 years old, while in third place was the economist Danuse Nerudová.

According to the scrutiny of more than 99.95 percent of the installed polling stations, Pavel, former Chairman of the NATO Military Committee and former Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Republic, received 35.39 percent of the votes cast.

Babis, meanwhile, obtained 35.0 percent of the votes. Nerudová reached 13.92 percent of the votes, despite the fact that in the polls she was shown as one of her favorites.

Voter turnout reached a high level of 68 percent, according to what was reported by Radio Prague.

The winner of the second electoral round will assume the presidency of the Czech Republic next March for the period 2023-2028, replacing the Social Democrat Milos Zeman.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report