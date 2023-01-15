Philippines flood death toll rises to 27

MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The death toll in the Philippines as a result of floods has reached 27, 11 were affected, according to a summary of the state council for disaster risk reduction. The death toll in the Philippines as a result of floods has reached 27, 11 were affected, according to a summary of the state council for disaster risk reduction.

According to the council, three people are listed as missing. It is noted that 1,281 houses were damaged, of which 369 were completely destroyed. Power supply was disrupted in 54 cities, water supply was interrupted in 14, and communication lines were damaged in 13 more.

According to data from the report, 112,596 people are in 217 evacuation centers, 9.8 thousand previously left their homes. As a result of the flood, 54 bridges and 215 roads were damaged, the elements affected the work of 24 seaports. Classes in educational institutions were suspended in 532 cities and municipalities, work was stopped in another 127.

On Saturday it was reported about 20 dead and eight injured in the Philippines as a result of floods.