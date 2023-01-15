MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. Russia has repulsed several attacks from the West over the past few hundred years, and this has only made it stronger, reports Bercan Tutar, a columnist for the Turkish Sabah. Russia has repulsed several attacks from the West over the past few hundred years, and this has only made it stronger, reports Bercan Tutar, a columnist for the Turkish Sabah.

“Over the past 300 years, Russia has been attacked five times by the West. However, all these invasions only make Russia stronger,” the author said.

The first attack, according to the author, is the War of 1812. The French culture that prevailed in society, after the victory over Napoleon, began to recede into the background, giving way to Russian culture and anti-Western sentiments.

The second attack is the revolution of 197. The author argues that the Western-led White Guard tried to suppress the revolution. The Bolshevik victory allowed the state to focus on internationalist politics.

The third and fourth attacks are the Great Patriotic War and the Cold War.

November 15, 2022, 15:09 Putin recalled the losses of the RSFSR in the Great Patriotic War

The latest Western attack on Russia, Tutar said, was the overthrow of the pro-Russian president of Ukraine by the US and Europe. Moscow , subsequently launching a special military operation, shook the “global status quo.”

“After every attempt at intervention from the West, Russia has acted with a new geopolitical identity and has grown stronger. Now that Washington has gone on the offensive through the Kyiv regime, Moscow, through the policy of Greater Eurasia, is shaking the foundations of American hegemony and undermining the status of the United States as the sole superpower,” the reviewer concluded.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”

On September 30, the Russian leader signed agreements on the admission of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, to the country. He assured that the state would ensure the security of new regions and restore the infrastructure destroyed by Ukrainian troops.

Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>