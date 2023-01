Among the most shameful PR moves of Zelensky the United States , she identified the decision to install a bust of the President of Ukraine in the US Capitol. Among these, the author included a “fake Hollywood phrase” in which Zelensky said that he needed weapons, not support, but, according to Johnstone, it is not really known whether he said these words, since the only source who reported this, – this is an “unnamed American official”, whose statement was subsequently replicated by the media.