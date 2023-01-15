MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The PR moves used by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the The PR moves used by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United States are a shame, said American writer Caitlin Johnstone.

“President Volodymyr Zelensky has been turned into an accessible corporate mascot for the most aggressive advertising company of all time,” Johnstone wrote on her official website.

Among the most shameful PR moves of Zelensky the United States , she identified the decision to install a bust of the President of Ukraine in the US Capitol. Among these, the author included a “fake Hollywood phrase” in which Zelensky said that he needed weapons, not support, but, according to Johnstone, it is not really known whether he said these words, since the only source who reported this, – this is an “unnamed American official”, whose statement was subsequently replicated by the media.

In addition, Johnstone noted that the media have made another contribution to the clumsy PR of the Ukrainian leader. So, for example, she condemned the photo shoot of Zelensky and his wife for Vogue magazine. Time magazine, in turn, named the President of Ukraine the person of the year, the author recalled.

In addition, the writer condemned those celebrities who publicly supported Zelensky. Among them, according to the author, were actors Mark Hamill, Sean Penn, Ben Stiller, as well as musician Bono. She called his performance in a Kiev bomb shelter “a mandatory psychological operation.”

In conclusion, the author noted that such PR is “violence on the mind” and that people, most likely, are already tired of it.