MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. Britain may stop supporting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA or "nuclear deal") after the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran, the Telegraph newspaper reported, citing senior British government sources.

Britain is reconsidering its position as the situation “has changed significantly since the beginning of the negotiation process”, mainly because of the Iranian authorities, the sources say.

Iranian media reported on Saturday that Iranian authorities carried out the death sentence against Alireza Akbari, who had British-Iranian citizenship and was previously sentenced to death for spying for the British intelligence services. Earlier this week Britain called on Iran to cancel Akbari’s execution.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley, amid the execution of a British-Iranian citizen in Iran, said that London had temporarily recalled the British ambassador from Tehran. UK imposes sanctions on Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri

Germany, In 2015, the United Kingdom China , Russia, the United States France and Iran signed a nuclear deal – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program. In May 2018, the United States under Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, waiving restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

Negotiations were held in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington’s sanctions against Tehran. In December 2021, the parties reached an agreement on two draft agreements, in which the European side included the positions of Iran. Iranian spokesman Bagheri Kyani said the talks were going well, but US State Department spokesman Ned Price assessed the progress in Vienna as modest, urging Tehran to take the issue seriously.

On August 22, 2022, Iran sent the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, its response on the proposed text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal, and also expressed its opinion on the “remaining issues” in the negotiations. The EU called Iran’s response to the nuclear deal proposal constructive and said it was consulting with the United States on further steps. The Iranian side received a response from the United States on August 24, 2022.