Pavel in the second round of the presidential elections in the Czech Republic expects “fouls and lies” from Babiš

PRAGUE, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Ex-head of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel, who has entered the second round of the country’s presidential elections together with ex-premier of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis, expects “fouls and sheer lies” from his rival in the upcoming campaign.

“If Mr. Babiš’s campaign before the second round of elections looks the same as his press conference at the end of the first round, then all of us will hear a solid lie. I can’t imagine that his game was without fouls, he can’t play without fouls” – Pavel told reporters.

Yesterday, 20:19 Babiš congratulated Pavel on his victory in the first round of the presidential elections in the Czech Republic

Babisha’s press conference, according to Pavel, showed that his opponent was “losing his head”.

At a press conference, Babis several times called Pavel, who at the beginning of his military career during the years of socialism, studied at an intelligence school, a “communist intelligence officer” allegedly nurtured by the KGB, accused him of welcoming the entry of troops of five Warsaw Pact countries into Czechoslovakia in 1968 , although Pavel was then 7 years old. Babiš ended this topic with an exclamation: “Congratulations – anti-communist Prague voted for a communist intelligence officer!” (the majority of voters in Prague gave their votes to Pavel).

At the same time, Babis himself, as a former employee of foreign trade organizations of socialist Czechoslovakia, was repeatedly accused by human rights organizations of collaborating with the communist state security.

At a press conference, Babiš also stated that he had information that before the second round, journalists were allegedly preparing provocations in the form of some new compromising evidence against him and his family.

“Mr. Babiš’s press conference was one big whine,” Pavel summed up.