Death toll in London church shooting rises to six

Earlier, the police reported that four people, including a seven-year-old child, were injured in a shooting opened by unknown people near the church where the funeral took place.

“We can confirm that six people were injured in a shooting on Phoenix Road this afternoon, including a seven-year-old girl who is in hospital in critical condition. An urgent investigation is underway,” the police said on Twitter.

Police said on Saturday that, according to an initial investigation, the shots were fired from a moving vehicle that then left the scene. Witnesses to the incident were asked to contact the police.