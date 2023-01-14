American wins $1.3 billion lottery

WASHINGTON, January 14 – RIA Novosti. A lottery ticket sold at a gas station in the US state of Maine brought its owner a $1.348 billion jackpot, the second largest in history, organizers from Mega Millions said.

Unknown guessed all six winning numbers that were determined on Friday evening.

December 4, 2022, 07:07 “National Lottery” called the amount of winnings of Russians from August to November

“Again Friday the 13th was a lucky day for Mega Millions! A Maine lottery ticket holder will be celebrating a very happy new year after being the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn Friday night – White balls 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 plus golden megaball 14,” the lottery said.

If the winner chooses to receive their winnings in cash, they will receive $723.5 million before taxes. Otherwise, the amount will be paid in portions over three decades. It was possible to draw the prize from the 26th attempt, which lasted three months. The chances of winning were estimated as one in 302.6 million.

The 2018 jackpot of $1.537 billion remains a record win in history. The winner of the lottery, which has been held since 2002, is determined for the seventh time on Friday the 13th.