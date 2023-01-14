World
Reagan aide predicted Russian troops in Paris and Berlin
MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. NATO countries have depleted their own arsenals by supplying weapons to Kyiv so much that the Russian army, in theory, could easily capture and hold all of Europe, Paul Craig Roberts, an employee of the White House during the Ronald Reagan administration, wrote on his website.
“If all the weapons promised (to Vladimir Zelensky – Ed.) are delivered, then the combat effectiveness of NATO and the United States will be at zero. With the exception of Ukraine, where these weapons will be located. Russia could, with some effort, simply cross the Baltic States and Finland left without weapons , through Germany to get to France, and from there to Serbia, cutting off and surrounding Eastern and Western Europe,” he said.
But Moscow will not take such a step, because it will mean an inevitable war with NATO, and then the United States will have to use its last resort – nuclear weapons, the politician concluded.
At the end of December last year, the White House announced plans to provide Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany – Marder infantry fighting vehicles and an additional battery of Patriot air defense systems. French President Emmanuel Macron, in turn, promised to supply armored vehicles or AMX-10RC wheeled tanks.
On Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, informed him of the decision to transfer Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin has previously noted that Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, and the Kyiv authorities have forbidden it to themselves, “which looks somewhat unusual and even strange.” The President stressed that Moscow does not seek to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. According to him, Russia has always been open to dialogue, if Kyiv matures before that. At the same time, Western countries are increasingly talking about the need for Ukraine to continue hostilities, as well as supplying it with weapons and preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their territory.
