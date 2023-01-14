Pavel and Babiš advanced to the second round of the presidential elections in the Czech Republic

PRAGUE, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Former head of the NATO military committee Petr Pavel and former Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš advance to the second round of the republic’s presidential elections after counting 100 percent of the data from the first round, the Czech Statistical Office said.

“Pyotr Pavel, who received 35.4 percent of the vote, 1,975,056 voters voted for him, and Andrei Babish, who received 34.99 percent, or 1,952,213 people, entered the second round. The second round of elections will take place on January 27-28” , the statement says.

The following places were taken by economist Danushe Nerudova – 13.92 percent (777,022 people), Senator Pavel Fischer – 6.75 percent (376,705 people), MP Yaroslav Bashta – 4.45 percent (248,375 people), Senator Marek Gilsher – 2.56 percent (142,908 people), businessman Karel Divish – 1.35 percent (75,479 people) and doctor Tomasz Zima – 0.55 percent (30,827 people).

It is noted that the turnout in the first round was 68.24 percent. The official results will be published after their approval by the Central Electoral Commission.

Elections in the Czech Republic are traditionally held over two days – on Friday from 14:00 to 22:00 (16:00-24:00 Moscow time) and on Saturday from 8:00 to 14:00 (10:00-16:00 Moscow time). ). If none of the candidates for the presidency of the republic gains more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round, then the second round of voting takes place on January 27-28. The two candidates who received the largest number of votes in the first round take part in it. For one of them to win, it will be enough to get a simple majority of votes.