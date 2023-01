Pavel and Babiš advanced to the second round of the presidential elections in the Czech Republic

Elections in the Czech Republic are traditionally held over two days – on Friday from 14:00 to 22:00 (16:00-24:00 Moscow time) and on Saturday from 8:00 to 14:00 (10:00-16:00 Moscow time). ). If none of the candidates for the presidency of the republic gains more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round, then the second round of voting takes place on January 27-28. The two candidates who received the largest number of votes in the first round take part in it. For one of them to win, it will be enough to get a simple majority of votes.