Iranian Foreign Minister meets Syrian President Bashar al-Assad | News

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdolahian, arrived in Damascus this Saturday, where he plans to hold consultations with the highest Syrian authorities, the first with President Bashar Al-Assad.

Abdolahian, who heads a high-level delegation, in statements given to the press, stressed that he will address in his talks ways to promote bilateral relations and recent events on the regional and international scene.

For his part, in his meeting with the Syrian president, Bashir al Assad said that “Damascus is interested in maintaining continuous communication and permanent coordination of positions with Iran because it was one of the first countries to support the Syrian people in their war against terrorism.

“This coordination is of the utmost importance at this particular moment that is experiencing accelerated regional and international efforts to achieve the common interests of the two countries,” said the president.

Minister Abdullahian considered that Syria is an important and influential country and therefore the strength and development of Syria are for the region in general and for Iran in particular.

“Our two countries are in a single trench and exchange strong support for each other, and my country has full confidence in Syria’s positions and decisions, and believes that any dialogue between Syria and Turkey, if it is serious, is a positive step for the benefit of both countries and the region”, he said.

President al-Assad stated that the Syrian state takes into account the interests of the Syrian people, and will not advance these talks unless their goal is to end the occupation and stop supporting terrorist organizations.

The invited minister conveyed to President al-Assad greetings from Ayatoilah Ali Khamenei, leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, and Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



