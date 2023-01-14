DONETSK, January 14 – RIA Novosti. A civilian was injured during the shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, two apartment buildings were damaged, according to the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“On the operational lines of the DPR JCCC, on January 14, additional information was received about civilian casualties in the cities of the Republic: – on Victory Square, 37, a man born in 1961 was wounded. Republic: – Petrovsky Street, 187 – an apartment building; – Shuiskaya Street, 5 – an apartment building,” the representative office said in a telegram channel.

The representative office of the DPR in the JCCC earlier on Saturday reported three shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, who used 155 mm NATO caliber shells.

Petrovsky district of Donetsk is located on the western outskirts of the capital of the DPR, it is the most distant part of the city from the center. Since 2014, when the DPR declared its independence from Kyiv, this area, starting from the line of contact outside the city of Marinka, has been regularly shelled by Ukrainian troops.

Artillery with a caliber of 155 millimeters is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Kyiv with long-range M777 howitzers with a caliber of 155 millimeters, Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, Polish Krab self-propelled guns and French CAESAR self-propelled guns using shells of this caliber.