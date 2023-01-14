World

Pavel beat Babiš in the Czech presidential election

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 31 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






PRAGUE, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Former head of the NATO military committee, Petr Pavel, took the lead in the first round of the Czech presidential election after counting data from 99 percent of the polling stations, the Czech Statistical Office said.
So, according to the latest data, he is gaining 35.5 percent of the vote, overtaking his main rival, former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, with 35.2 percent of the vote.
January 9, 11:40

Czech trade union leader refuses to run for president

Thus, they entered the second round of the presidential elections, which will be held on January 27-28.
“The remaining six contenders for the post of head of the republic scored from 0.6 percent to 13.8 percent of the vote. The turnout in the first round, which took place on Friday and Saturday, was 68.2 percent, according to preliminary data,” the statement says.
Elections in the Czech Republic are traditionally held over two days – on Friday from 14:00 to 22:00 (16:00-24:00 Moscow time) and on Saturday from 8:00 to 14:00 (10:00-16:00 Moscow time). ). If none of the candidates for the presidency of the republic gains more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round, then the second round of voting takes place on January 27-28. The two candidates who received the largest number of votes in the first round take part in it. For one of them to win, it will be enough to get a simple majority of votes.
Yesterday, 01:18

Procedure for the election of the President of the Czech Republic

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 31 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

A man was wounded during the shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk

9 mins ago

Moldovan authorities reacted to the fall of a rocket near the border with Ukraine

54 mins ago

The Ministry of Defense of Moldova did not record airspace violations

1 hour ago

The media reported on the explosions in Krivoy Rog

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.