Pavel beat Babiš in the Czech presidential election

PRAGUE, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Former head of the NATO military committee, Petr Pavel, took the lead in the first round of the Czech presidential election after counting data from 99 percent of the polling stations, the Czech Statistical Office said.

So, according to the latest data, he is gaining 35.5 percent of the vote, overtaking his main rival, former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, with 35.2 percent of the vote.

Thus, they entered the second round of the presidential elections, which will be held on January 27-28.

“The remaining six contenders for the post of head of the republic scored from 0.6 percent to 13.8 percent of the vote. The turnout in the first round, which took place on Friday and Saturday, was 68.2 percent, according to preliminary data,” the statement says.

Elections in the Czech Republic are traditionally held over two days – on Friday from 14:00 to 22:00 (16:00-24:00 Moscow time) and on Saturday from 8:00 to 14:00 (10:00-16:00 Moscow time). ). If none of the candidates for the presidency of the republic gains more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round, then the second round of voting takes place on January 27-28. The two candidates who received the largest number of votes in the first round take part in it. For one of them to win, it will be enough to get a simple majority of votes.