CHISINAU, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa, after reports of the discovery of rocket fragments in the country, said that the violation of airspace is a disrespect for Moldovan sovereignty.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova reported that the border service found fragments of a rocket near the village of Larga in the north of the republic, the ownership of the fragments was not specified.

“I express my indignation at the disrespect for the sovereignty of Moldova, the repeated violation of its airspace today and the fall of rocket fragments in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Larga, Briceni district,” Gavrilitsa wrote on Facebook* (an extremist social network banned in the Russian Federation).

The Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that the border police increased the number of patrols in the border zone with Ukraine, which monitor the airspace and the green belt. The emergency rescue service 112, as well as the Bombtech brigade and the prosecutor’s office of the Briceni district, were notified about the discovery of rocket fragments. The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and the Border Police provide perimeter security and prepare assistance to the investigation teams.

This is the third time that fragments of rockets fall on the territory of Moldova.

* The activity of Meta (social networks Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.