The Ministry of Defense of Moldova did not record airspace violations

CHISINAU, January 14 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of Moldova stated that it did not record violations of the republic’s airspace, despite the discovery of rocket debris in the north of the country.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova reported that the border service found fragments of a rocket near the village of Larga in the north of the republic, the ownership of the fragments was not specified.

“We inform you that the air surveillance systems of the National Army did not record violations of the airspace of Moldova,” the ministry’s Facebook page* says.

The ministry stressed that the detected electronic elements of the rocket are being investigated by the competent authorities.

This is the third time that fragments of rockets fall on the territory of Moldova.

