The media reported on the explosions in Krivoy Rog
MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Explosions are heard in the city of Krivoy Rog in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine, local media reported.
“Explosions are reported in Krivoy Rog. In the Dnepropetrovsk region – an air raid alert,” the Ukrainian online publication Strana.ua noted in its Telegram channel.
A number of Ukrainian media also reported explosions in the city.
According to the head of the city’s military administration Alexander Vilkul, air defense systems went off in the city. In his telegram channel, the official urged citizens not to share photos and videos of what is happening on social networks.
On Saturday afternoon, an air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine, after which local media reported a series of explosions in Odessa, Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lvov, Volyn and other regions of the country. In Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odessa, Vinnitsa and Cherkasy regions, emergency power outages were introduced. It was reported that most of Kharkov was de-energized after the explosion that thundered in the city.
Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.
June 22, 2022, 17:18 Infographic
Interactive map of the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
