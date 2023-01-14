World
MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Russia has a significant advantage over the Ukrainian forces, which will allow it to win this year, according to retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter. He stated this in an interview with the Syriana Analysis YouTube channel.
“Russia will win this year. Of course, the Russian leadership does not assume any obligations on terms, but I am talking about this as an independent analyst,” he said.
According to the military, Kyiv suffers huge losses among the personnel. He also added that despite the supply of NATO equipment, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have time to replace weapons as quickly as they are destroyed on the battlefields.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine, and transport with military equipment is becoming a legitimate target for the Russian army.
