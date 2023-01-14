Russia has a significant advantage over the Ukrainian forces, which will allow it to win this year, according to retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter. He stated this in an interview with the Syriana Analysis YouTube channel.

“Russia will win this year. Of course, the Russian leadership does not assume any obligations on terms, but I am talking about this as an independent analyst,” he said.

According to the military, Kyiv suffers huge losses among the personnel. He also added that despite the supply of NATO equipment, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have time to replace weapons as quickly as they are destroyed on the battlefields.