Israeli troops kill two young Palestinians in Jenin | News

Israeli troops shot dead two Palestinian men in the occupied West Bank during an army raid in Jaba, south of Jenin.

The two men, Ezzedine Bassem Hamamreh, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliyeh, 23, were killed on Saturday “during an assault on the village of Jaba, south of Jenin,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

According to the official WAFA news agency, the soldiers opened fire on the car to their deaths.

In the first 14 days of this year, Tel Aviv troops killed 11 Palestinians, including three minors, WAFA reported.

The same source denounced that in 2022 settlers and uniformed soldiers from the neighboring nation killed 224 Palestinians in the occupied territories, most of them in the West Bank.

Earlier this same Saturday, another 19-year-old Palestinian youth, identified as Yazan Samer Al-Jabari, died from injuries sustained as a result of shots fired by Israeli soldiers that occurred on January 2, sources from the Ibn Sina Hospital announced. from Jenin.

The Palestinians in Jenin declare this Saturday a day of mourning for the murder of three young Palestinians at the hands of Israel that occurred this same day in this city.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



