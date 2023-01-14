Babiš leads Czech elections with data from 50 percent of polling stations

PRAGUE, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Former prime minister and dollar billionaire Andrej Babiš, after counting the data for 50% of polling stations, leads in the first round of the presidential elections in the Czech Republic with 38.3% of the vote, his main rival, ex-head of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel, narrowed the gap to 6 percentage points, it is 32.3%, according to the Czech Statistical Office.

“The remaining six contenders for the post of head of the republic gained from 0.6% to 13.7% of the vote. The turnout in the elections was 67.4%,” the report says.

After counting the data in 1% of the polling stations, Babiš was in the lead with 42%, Pavel had 29% of the vote.

Presidential elections were held in the republic during Friday and Saturday, according to preliminary data, about 68% of registered voters took part in them, who had the opportunity to give preference to one of eight candidates. If none of the contenders manages to gain more than 50% of the votes in the first round, then the second round will take place on January 27-28.