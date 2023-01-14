World

Romanian minister falls asleep discussing Ukraine live

MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Romanian Minister of Agriculture Petre Dea fell asleep live on Antena 3 TV channel during a discussion of the negative consequences of the Ukrainian conflict for Romanian farmers, according to the website of the Digi24 TV channel.
“The host called the minister and asked about the fate of Romanian farmers who are facing bankruptcy due to the Ukrainian crisis. When Dea was given the floor, there was snoring at the other end of the wire,” the journalist wrote.
The journalist unsuccessfully called the sleeping official and promised to call back. The guests in the studio could not help laughing. Footage from the release went viral on social media. The minister has yet to comment on the incident.
On Saturday, Romanian media reported that the authorities are preparing to cut financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees who do not get jobs. According to Bucharest, since February 24, the Romanian leadership has spent 565 million euros on Ukrainian refugees, of which more than 100 million euros have been spent on food and accommodation.
Romania asked Ukraine to recognize that the Moldovan language does not exist

