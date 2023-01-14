Turkish authorities told when the ground operation in Syria could begin

“A ground operation is possible at any moment, given the level of threats we receive,” Hurriyet newspaper quoted Kalin as saying.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in December that Turkey was in talks with Russia to use northern Syrian airspace for an operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Since November 20, Turkey has been conducting an air operation against the Syrian wing of the PKK banned in the country in northern Syria – strikes were reported on the city of Kobani, as well as in northern Iraq. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called the operation a success and did not rule out that it would be followed by a ground one.