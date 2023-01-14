World

Turkish authorities told when the ground operation in Syria could begin

ISTANBUL, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Turkey can launch a ground military operation in northern Syria at any time, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday.
“A ground operation is possible at any moment, given the level of threats we receive,” Hurriyet newspaper quoted Kalin as saying.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in December that Turkey was in talks with Russia to use northern Syrian airspace for an operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Since November 20, Turkey has been conducting an air operation against the Syrian wing of the PKK banned in the country in northern Syria – strikes were reported on the city of Kobani, as well as in northern Iraq. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called the operation a success and did not rule out that it would be followed by a ground one.
Turkey says it expects US and Russia to fulfill commitments on Syria

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

